Online Originals: Greenville tops the list for new residents in a U.S. city

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville ranks number one for inbound growth, meaning the amount of new people moving to the area. That finding was published by Updater, a software company that tracks moving data. Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly says he’s not surprise to see his city top the list.

I know what Greenville has to offer. We’re really excited to showcase it. I think it’s strategically placed, we’re close to the coast we’re also very close tto the mountains, it’s a warmer climate. I think it’s a great place, I think it’s an up and coming place that people throughout the country are starting to notice. Mayor P.J. Connelly

Greenville beat major cities like Austin and Raleigh. Connelly says the city is preparing to meet the demands of more residents.

I think first and foremost, we understand the important being prepared for growth. I think the city is going to work as hard as we can to make sure we have the infrastructure in place to be able to support the growth. Mayor P.J. Connelly

Roads, affordable housing, quality education, and people’s medical needs are all factors he’s reviewing with his team.

Mayor Connelly is also relying on partnerships within the community. One of those partners is Greenville-Eastern North Carolina Alliance, which is a public-private partnership aimed at creating economic momentum in Greenville and in other cities in Pitt county.

Steve Weathers is the President and CEO of the Alliance. He says one major factor he sees attracting businesses to the area is the workforce.

A lot of companies are looking for a place where they can attract younger workers. Right now we kind of have an aging workforce and Greenville offers a great opprotunity for younger workers to have a great lifestyle and have a wonderful job . Mayor P.J Connelly

The region’s median age is about 33 years old, five years younger than the national average. Weathers also says they have plans to expand on one of the areas biggest industries.

So we’re actually ranked pretty high for pharmaucitical manufacturing in the nation, it’s just that nobody’s ever really told that story. So I see a lot more Thermo Fisher tye, main pharma types coming to Greenville. P.J. Connelly

Mayor Connelly and Weathers both predict Greenville will continue to expand in 2021, with more job opportunities heading to the area soon.

