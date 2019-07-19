Online Originals: Gwendy’s Goodies in the running for ‘Sweetest Bakery in America’

A lot of us are fans of sweet treats, and this local Pitt County bakery is looking to go national.

Gwendy’s Goodies was started by Gwendy Yiznatsky a few years back and has been a sweet tooth hot spot ever since.

Last week, Gwendy entered her shop into the sweetest bakery in America competition.

The contest is from July 1 to September 30 and is organized by Dawn Foods.

The winner will be announced in October and will receive a trip for two to Dawn’s Innovation Studio in Jackson, Michigan.

There, they will take a baking workshop with senior bakery chef Melissa Trimmer.

“Our customers are just phenomenal. I mean, we have customers who come in and we can ask them how their day is going and they actually want to talk to us. They’re very invested in us.” – Grace Yiznitsky, Gwendy’s Goodies Assistant Manager

As of now, Gwendy’s Goodies is 8th in the running for America’s Sweetest Bakery.

If you’d like to help get them to number one, you can text “SBA 1974” to 47 47 47.