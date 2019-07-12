Online Originals: Hatteras Lighthouse to Move a Second Time

1999 is the last time that the Hatteras Lighthouse was moved due to erosion.

Since then further erosion has taken place, and Dare County Commissioner Danny Couch explains why this move might be the right decision for the lighthouse.



Known as the tallest lighthouse in North America, this 12 story structure has been a force of protection and symbolism to the Atlantic for over 150 years, and Canadian tourist Kristen Marriner is worried about its preservation if moved.

“It’s constant change here, and if we go ahead and make sure were following policy, which is to adapt to the changing nature of the barrier islands, then were gonna be in a position to be responsible for future generations.” – Danny Couch, Dare County Commissioner

The Hatteras Light House has stood as America’s tallest lighthouse for over 150 years and has seen many shipwrecks occur in what is known as the Graveyard of the Atlantic.

If this erosion continues, there will be no choice but to move the 4,830-ton lighthouse again.

