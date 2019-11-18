Online Originals: Havelock Senior Center named “Center of Excellence”

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – The city of Havelock announced it’s senior center was named a “center of excellence” by the State of North Carolina’s Division of Aging Adult Services and the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

To be considered as a “Center of Excellence,” the center has to provide over the top services and opportunities to their communities while serving as role models for developing centers.

Only 88 out of 172 senior centers in North Carolina have received this recognition.

The designation will be effective through November 2024.

