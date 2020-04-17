Online Originals: Having proper nutrition during COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Gyms and fitness centers are closed, and people are staying at home. Many of those people are not watching what they eat, or getting enough exercise. I talked with a nutritionist to find out what we should do to stay fit in the pandemic.

“Sometimes we can be reaching for food or mindlessly consuming things just because we’re at home more. Making healthier snack options if we do those things, so fruit, vegetables, peanut butter things like that, whole grain crackers, and all of those and just be mindful of our hunger cues as well, “said Hillary Kidd, Licensed Nutritionist

Hillary Kidd says one way to keep an eye on your intake is to prepare snacks ahead of time.

“Make healthier options like trail mix or cutting out like apple slices or eating raw carrots and different things like that,” Kidd said.

But what about people who aren’t handy in the kitchen? Kidd says eating out isn’t so bad as long as you’re careful with the menu.

“McDonald’s has a silent menu that’s already prepackaged and that’s something that you could go through in the drive-thru. The fruit is a side option and definitely if you get take out make your meals more vegetables or protein such as grilled chicken, fish and things like that,” Kidd said.

You immune system can always use a boost, so take a good vitamin supplement.

“I definitely recommend a whole multi-vitamin that has a lot of various vitamins and minerals in it that we could be lacking in our diet, especially if we are reaching for those junk foods,” Kidd said.

Daily exercise at home can as also help maintain good physical health.