Online Originals: Health benefits of bringing nature indoors

Being exposed to nature is proven to have both physical and mental health benefits including reducing stress and improving overall mood.

Research shows bringing nature indoors can provide those benefits when you’re not able to get outside.

Some additional benefits include:

Decreased anxiety, depression and anger

Decreased heart rate and muscle tension

Increased happiness, friendliness, and energy levels

Increased productivity and focus

Improved air quality

In addition to bringing health benefits, nature is also easy on the eyes when entering a work space or home.

Many interior designers and home builders are incorporating nature into their work in both large and small scale ways.

If you’re interested in testing out the benefits of nature in your home or office space, start with small, easy to care for plants such as succulents, aloe or golden pothos.

These plants require minimal care and can live for many years in the right conditions.