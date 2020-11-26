Online Originals: Health experts say COVID-19 symptoms show up in a certain order

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many people across the country are spending the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends.

With the colder weather, more people are also gathering indoors in close spaces. When people start to head home after the holiday, health experts want people to know what signs and symptoms to look for first.

A study from the University of Southern California Institute in Cancer found that COVID-19 symptoms may appear in a certain order. According to the study, the most likely order of initial symptoms is fever followed by a cough, then vomiting/nausea and diarrhea.

Dr. Claire Paris, the vice president and chief medical officer with UNC Lenoir Health, said the results of the study are accurate with the patients she’s seen with COVID-19. However, Paris said there can be variation, which can often times be the scariest part of the virus.

Dr. Paris also said along with fever and cough, another initial symptom she has seen in a lot of patients is the loss of taste and smell. She said she’s also seen patients come in with hardly any symptoms at all.

As fun as spending time with loved ones and friends can be, Paris said it really only takes 15 minutes within six feet of someone to spread the virus. That’s why she said she encourages everyone experiencing any unusual symptoms to contact your doctor and get tested.