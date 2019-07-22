Online Originals: Heat Related Illness in NC

The national heatwave is being felt in North Carolina.

According to NCDHHS, between July 7-13 there were 305 heat-related emergency room visits.

The most common demographic for these visits is males aged 25-64. 46% of those visits were in the Coastal area.

Information from The NC Department of Health and Human Services

This month, we are also seeing an increase in heat-related EMS calls in Pitt County.

Data analysts from Greenville Fire-Rescue compared data from July to 2019 to July 2018.

“It appears that we have 12 more heat-related calls,” said Fire Chief Eric Griffin of GFR.

GFR is reporting 77 total calls between June 22 and July 21 for illnesses due to heat.

“What we see a lot of times is people just being dehydrated and overexertion,” said Chief Griffin.

The Center for Disease Control says high temperatures kill almost 700 people per year in America.

Pitt County Emergency Management has also seen several heat-related calls recently. Over the last two weeks, they have seen 15 calls with a wide range in the demographic.

“I would just encourage everyone to stay as hydrated as possible and keep in mind that you can’t rehydrate yourself the day that you have the heat,” said Chief Griffin. “You need to be hydrated in advance. So, continuously drink water every day and make sure that you know how your body will react to these certain temperatures.”