Online Originals: Here are a few resources to prepare for major floods

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People in North Carolina are familiar with floods, but they might not know the damage it can cause until it hits home. Literally.

There are different ways to prepare for flooding, and state leaders are reminding people of resources that can help those preparations.

One resource is an online flood risk map. That’s where people can enter their addresses and see how severe their area is for flooding.

Another way to prepare is to have flood insurance. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is hosting a series of virtual webinars to educate the public about flood insurance.

The series comes after renters and homeowners didn’t realize their policies didn’t cover flooding following Hurricane Florence in 2018. Insurance adjusters and real estate agents can also use this as a continuing education credit.

Causey said people are surprised to hear how close they are to potential harm.

At the beginning of each class, they ask how many people believe they live in a flood zone. And most people don’t raise their hand, they don’t believe they live in a flood zone, but by the end of that four hours almost everyone raises their hand because no matter where you live, you’re in a potential flood zone.” N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey

Charlotte Hicks is a flood insurance specialist and one of the speakers at the conference. Hicks told Nine On Your Side about her experience with flooding in the state.

In Hurricane Florence, 85 percent of the people who had flood damage, had no coverage. So the department of insurance started an initiative to help educate, all of us in the property acquisition and property business, to know how important it is to know your flood risk and be properly protected. Charlotte Hicks, Flood Insurance Specialist

