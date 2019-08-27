Online Originals: ‘Here Comes the Bus’ app used in Craven County schools

The ‘Here Comes the Bus App” was created in 2015 and has been downloaded over one and a half million times since. In Craven County, the schools’ transportation department is continuing their second year using ‘Here Comes the Bus’. While the app can track when a bus in coming, has gotten to a certain stop and has arrived at the school, it also has other capabilities.

Over 15,000 students attend Craven County Schools, and of those around 7,000 rely on school buses as their main form of transportation. Since ‘Here Comes the Bus’ was introduced in Craven County two years ago, it has been downloaded 4,000 times.

Although it costs more for schools, the app also includes a scanning option. Students hand their personalized bar code to their bus driver who then scans it. This allows parents to see that their child or children safely entered their assigned bus. Push notifications are also available for both parents and students which inform them of the location and any potential changes involved with their usual school bus.

You can find ‘Here Comes the Bus’ for free download online at the Apple iTunes store, Google Play, and on their website.