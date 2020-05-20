Online Originals: High School seniors excited to still attend prom during COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Many high school seniors are excited about the state’s reopening.

It’s giving them a prom they thought would never happen because of the pandemic.

“When I look back, I can look back and say I got to have a prom,” said Marquita Benjamin, North Pitt High School senior.

Marquita Benjamin is hoping her prom night will be a night to remember.

“We’re all seniors, so we have to make it be the best,” said Benjamin.

Twenty-eight high school seniors from across The East will walk a red carpet and have a night to dream big while practicing social distancing.

It’s being organized by Niesha Spencer Whitaker, who owns A Greenville area event planning business.

“We have spaced the tables out six feet apart. Normally the tables seat 9; we are putting 4 to a table, that’s two couples. Once they come in, they’re going to check their temperature. If they do not have mask, we’re going to provide them with one and we have hand sanitizer,” said Niesha Spencer Whitaker, business owner.

A DJ will provide music for free and wise choice catering from Greenville offered food at a discounted price. Other sponsors donated money, time, and supplies.

Benjamin’s mother is also going the extra step to make her prom night the best.

“I let her break my pocket by buying whatever prom dress she wanted, whatever shoes she wanted, whatever hair she wanted. Anything she wanted to happen, we made sure that it happened,” said Tabettye Holloman, Marquita’s mother.

Niesha Spencer Whitaker said she opened her business space for the seniors because she couldn’t stand the thought of them missing their prom.

“It was a thing to sit down and think of different themes that I already had, different ways that I could make their night memorable, and still be able to get through it financially.”

The senior’s prom will be this Friday night at 7 pm and end at midnight.