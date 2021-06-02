Online Originals: History Quest hits the streets of New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — People are invited to join in on a history quest here in New Bern.

It’ll be a day full solving clues while learning about one of the most historic places in our country. You and a team will be given a set of clues to solve that will take you all over New Bern.

It’s not a race. You have between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to try to get as many clues completed as you can. Kathy Morrison, the vice president of the Society said this event will hopefully teach people something they hadn’t known before.

Solving the puzzles, figuring out where you’re going, having the thrill of yeah I figured that out, and then finding new bits of history that you didn’t know about or didn’t realize was there. Kathy Morrison, New Bern Historical Society

There will be prizes like gift baskets with gift certificates and toys for kids.

Details:

Saturday, June 5

10am – 4pm

Starting & ending at

New Bern Battlefield Park*

300 Battlefield Trail

rain date June 6

Click here to register

