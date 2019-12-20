Online Originals: Holiday travel expected to exceed record breaking numbers

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Albert J. Ellis Airport saw a 4.5% increase on Thanksgiving and over 2019, has grown by 7%.

This year peak travel days will fall on a weekend, so expect airports to be crowded.

“We have a good economy, very low unemployment so people are feeling good, being more generous around Christmas time and more likely to travel.” Chris White, Albert J. Ellis Director

Passenger volume at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport is predicted to reach 1.2 million travelers for the month of December.

“Give yourself plenty of extra time, that’s they key thing during the holidays and be prepared for the unexpected.” Chris White, Albert J. Ellis Director

White says people who don’t travel frequently, travel during the holidays so it is important to refresh yourself on TSA rules and regulations.

Also printing your boarding pass from offline and signing up for automatic updates the airline provides are smart ways to prepare.

“Make sure you don’t pack your travel documents, medications or keys in checked luggage.” Chris White, Albert J. Ellis Director

