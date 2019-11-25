Online Originals: Holiday travel tips

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The days leading up to Thanksgiving and the weekend following are heavy travel days. Airports, roads, train and bus stations across the nation are congested with impatient holiday travelers.

In order to make your travel experience a little less stressful, here are some tips:

Avoid Peak Travel Days: The two days leading up to and following major holidays are typically peak travel days. If you can, plan travel days 3 or more days in advance or travel on the holiday for smaller crowds and less stress.

Travel Early or Late: When booking flights or planning road trips, plan to leave early in the morning or late at night. The flights in the middle of the day are usually the most popular leading to busier airports or roads. Early flights also have less chance of delays.

Be Prepared: According to NC Highway Patrol, major highways will see major congestion around Thanksgiving and Christmas. Bring extra snacks in the car, games and toys for kids, a pillow and blanket so passengers can rest and whatever else you or your family may need to get through traffic delays. Expect long security lines, packed gates and potential delays at the airport. Give yourself plenty of time to check in , check bags and get through security. Missing a flight for the holidays is stress you don’t need!

Consider Shipping Gifts: Instead of bringing and extra suitcase or two full of gifts, consider shipping them to their destination to save some room in your car or some time at the airport. In most cases, this is a cheaper option as it can cost anywhere from $25 to $60 to check a bag for a flight.

Be Kind: Remember that airline workers, highway patrol and others are away from their families during the holidays to help get you to where you need to go and, chances are, they’re very busy and doing their best. Be kind to workers and to other travelers. Spread cheer because it is the holidays after all.