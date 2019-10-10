Online Originals: Holy Ghost Deliverance Church hosts free food drive

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT)- On October 10, the Holy Ghost Deliverance Church hosted a food drive with the help of the Greenville Mobile Food Pantry.

Residents from Grimesland, Chocowinity, and surrounding towns were welcomed with open arms to pack bags of free food to take home to their families.

This was the first time the free-food drive was held at the Holy Ghost Church in Grimesland and will be reoccurring every second Thursday of each month until further notice.

I am overwhelmed with this because this is my heart. I believe in giving back to the community or working with the community. I come from a place where my mom was one that served the whole community. Children were always at the house.” said Pastor Dorothy Connor during an interview.

Stay tuned for the full Online Original feature video.