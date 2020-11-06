Online Originals: Honoring fallen nurses due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Healthcare workers are on the frontlines against the battle of COVID-19. Many have lost their lives while staying loyal to their oath to care for others.

Now, one local group of nurses is honoring those who have fallen during their line of duty.

Tabatha Hall started the local Nurse’s Honor Guard at Vidant Medical Center. They attend services and officially relieve them of their duty as a nurse.

“The honor guard is a group of volunteers, and it is active and retired nurses, we offer our services free of charge. We will go to memorial services, visitations of those nurses who pass away, we present the family with a nightingale lamp.” Tabatha Hall. Honor Guard Nurse

The Nightingale Lamp is a symbol used worldwide that symbolizes, Florence Nightingale, who is widely considered the founder of modern nursing.

The symbol represents nurses’ compassion and goodwill. Hall says COVID-19 is overwhelming nurses across the world.

Hall says many are burnt-out from working 16-20 hour shifts. Some nurses are even miles away from home, temporarily working at medical centers that are short-staffed.





She says when COVID-19 first hit, the overwhelming support from the community was heartwarming. Many communities honored their local healthcare workers donating food and even medical supplies for front-line healthcare workers.

You know when we first started we found an appreciation, a renewed appreciation for the healthcare profession. As COVID’s gone on that’s died down, but covid hasn’t died down. Our health professionals, they have to be at the front lines. Tabatha Hall, Honor Guard Nurse

Now many nurses are dying from being exposed to COVID-19 while taking care of others. Hall says this is just one small way to honor the profession and officially relieve them of their duties. The family’s reactions warm her heart.

Phenomenal, the family’s very touched by what we do. Tabatha Hall, Honor Guard Nurse

Hall says there are a few ways people can honor the nurses who have passed away during the pandemic it’s quite simple. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and wait six feet apart.

You can watch the full video below