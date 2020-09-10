Online Originals: Hope For The Warriors partners with PREVENTS Office to lower veteran suicide rates

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hope For The Warriors recently joined the PREVENTS Office and its multi-agency national effort to lower veteran suicide rates by providing access to critical resources.
On March 5, 2019, President Trump signed an Executive Order to empower veterans and help end veteran suicide.
PREVENTS aims to empower veterans and lower the suicide rate through the development and implementation of a national public health roadmap.
Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services, will work with the PREVENTS Task Force to advance and improve mental health and suicide prevention efforts for service members, veterans and their families through its programing.
The two organizations’ objectives are:
- Extending the reach and dissemination of suicide prevention protocols and tools to educate healthcare professionals.
- Expanding the reach of complementary educational resources.
- Reducing the burden of suicide by increasing awareness about mental health and suicide prevention and empowering individuals to play a role in prevention.
- With specialized programming, increasing resiliency in the military community as a prevention tool.