Online Originals: Hope For The Warriors partners with PREVENTS Office to lower veteran suicide rates

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hope For The Warriors recently joined the PREVENTS Office and its multi-agency national effort to lower veteran suicide rates by providing access to critical resources.

On March 5, 2019, President Trump signed an Executive Order to empower veterans and help end veteran suicide.

PREVENTS aims to empower veterans and lower the suicide rate through the development and implementation of a national public health roadmap.

Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services, will work with the PREVENTS Task Force to advance and improve mental health and suicide prevention efforts for service members, veterans and their families through its programing.

The two organizations’ objectives are: