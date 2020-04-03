Online Originals: Hope For The Warriors to offer virtual resiliency programs for military families

Live Now
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hope For The Warriors is opening up their resiliency program amid COVID-19.

The six week virtual course provides the tools to effectively manage stress – both in the short and long term, to improve quality of life and to become more resilient in a time of stress.

These programs kick off April 13 and is free and open to post 9/11 military families, veterans and service members, including caregivers and spouses.

The program has a long-term goal of improving the body’s relaxation response through achieving a comfortable place, and coping with PTSD symptoms, stress, and anxiety triggers to improve mood, well-being, and physical health.

Also, the virtual course, Resilient Family is intended for the spouse and/or caregiver of a military veteran or service member.

The Resilient Family and Resilient Warrior programs go hand-in-hand, but address the stressors that take a heavy toll at home.

Additional classes are scheduled for July and Sept. You can sign up by visiting hopeforthewarriors.org and applying for services.

