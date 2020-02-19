Online Originals: Hope Mission to host annual Empty Bowls Event

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Hope Mission will host its annual Empty Bowls Luncheon Fundraiser for the 17th consecutive year.

Empty Bowls is an international project to fight hunger and events can be found around the country raising money for local organizations to help their communities.

Each guest will be able to pick a handcrafted bowl, which has been made by professional potters, high school art classes, and various individuals.

Proceeds from the event will go to Hope Mission, Martha’s Cupboard and Backpack Friends.