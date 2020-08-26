Online Originals: Hope Mission to host annual golf tournament virtually

9OYS’s Kelci O’Donnell chats with Glenda Killion during a phone interview on Wednesday about the upcoming Hope Mission Golf Tournament.

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) There’s a new spin on a local golf tournament this year. Hope Mission is set to host its annual fundraising event in Morehead City with the exception that this year the competition will be virtual because of the pandemic.

Normally, the tournament is a one-day event with golfers gathered at one course. This year, the mission is spreading the competition over 17 days, starting September 1 at the Morehead City Country Club.

The event will feature four-person teams. Members of Morehead City Country Club have the ability to play at any time over the 17 days. “Out of towners” must schedule a tee time one week in advance with the Morehead City Country Club and are limited to playing on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Our office manager came up with the idea that it was kind of last minute and we thought ‘we are going to give this a try’ because we have such a great community that really pulls together in a time in need,” said Glenda Killion, Hope Mission.

According to the 501(c)3 non-profit ministry, all players must check in with the Pro Shop prior to playing and turn in scorecards when finished. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners at the completion of the tournament. Winners will be contacted by the mission and presented a Pro Shop gift certificate for their play.

All profits from this event will benefit the many ministries of the charity. It will also help address the needs of those dealing with poverty, homelessness, and substance abuse in Carteret County.

Hope Mission is currently accepting sponsorship and player registration forms.

To learn more about the upcoming tournament and follow along with the leaderboard, visit Hope Mission’s website.