Online Originals: How are local businesses during the holidays?

When people shop for presents during the holidays, sometimes local businesses get overlooked.

So how do our community shops fair during the hustle and bustle of shopping before Christmas?

A family browsing items at Coastal Fog in Uptown Greenville.

“We’ve had a great holiday season,” says Uptown Greenville store Coastal Fog co-owner Julie Dietrich.

“We’re super happy we have now our third year. So we have a lot of loyal customers…a lot of people coming back and a lot of people bringing people from out of town that are visiting, we love that.”

Many of the employees and business owners all said similar things, agreeing their businesses are doing well and that locals truly support them.

According to American Express, every dollar given to a small business puts sixty-seven cents of that back into the community.

A customer at The Sojourner store in Uptown looking for crystals and incense.

One Main Financial also suggests shopping small because not only does it give back to the community, but if you’re looking for a special and different gift, locally owned stores often have items not found in bigger company stores.

Gift cards have been a popular purchase from small businesses in Greenville this holiday season.

Kaitlin Bailey is a Truly Yours Boutique employee. She said they’ve seen high customer numbers in their Uptown Greenville store, and even more at their mall location.

“I mean shopping at small businesses the money stays in your community and it supports the Greenville area.” – Kaitlin Bailey, truly yours employee

A sign near the register of the Truly Yours boutique reads “When you #shopsmall it makes a big impact.”

Bailey says lots of moms have come into the store looking for gifts for children, and that gift cards have been a big hit as well.