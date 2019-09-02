Online Originals: How local grocery stores prepare for hurricanes

You’ve seen it before.

A nearly empty bread shelf at a local grocery store.

Nearly empty shelves before storms like hurricanes are projected to hit certain areas, as residents flock to grocery stores for supplies. As Hurricane Dorian sweeps through the Bahamas, it could also impact eastern North Carolina in the coming days.

As residents rush to stock their shelves at home with food and other supplies, grocery stores are stocking their shelves too.

“Well we started Saturday, ordering extra product. Bread, milk, eggs, charcoal, you know the items that people will use during a hurricane. We got a lot of it in today, we’ve got a lot more coming.” – Donnie Sumerlin, Piggly Wiggly Store Manager

Sumerlin says that once employees notice the store is in need of more supplies or out of stock they contact Piggly Wiggly’s warehouse immediately for more product.

An employee restocks the dairy section of the grocery store.

A supply checklist is a good way to prepare for a storm. Important items to put on a checklist from a grocery store are as follows: