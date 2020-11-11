Online Originals: How renters can avoid evictions due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order 171, which strengthens eviction protections for renters in their home. This comes after the Centers for Disease Control’s Order which created a nationwide eviction moratorium until the end of the year. This moratorium, while effective, requires certain qualifications first from the tenants. Nine On Your Side takes a look at what qualifications and rights tenants have under the CDC’s moratorium.

Under Gov. Roy Cooper’s Order, tenants must first provide a sworn statement to their landlords about their circumstances. Executive Order 171 (which you can read here) tells renters their rights as tenants and what resources are available to them to prevent them from being evicted.

Attorney Isaac Sturgill from Legal Aid of North Carolina says that the more information renters have, the more likely they can protect themselves from evictions.

“This is a battle of information, and so tenants have to learn about this order and how it applies to them, and I encourage tenants to do that.” Isaac Sturgill, Legal Aid of North Carolina

In order to be protected by this Executive Order and the CDC’s order, a tenant must meet certain criteria to be protected. This Order protects individuals who qualify under the CDC Order, including those who:

• Have used their best efforts to obtain government assistance for housing; • Are unable to pay their full rent due to a substantial loss in income; • Are making their best efforts to make timely partial payments of rent; • Would become homeless or have to move into a shared living space if evicted; and •Meet one of the following financial requirements: o Individuals who earns $99,000 or less, or joint filers who earn $198,000 or less, or Individuals who received a stimulus check, or

•An individual who was not required to report any income to the IRS in

If a renter meets the above eligibility requirements, then they have to notify their landlord that they cannot by rent by signing a declaration form.

Whereas, in order to qualify for protection from eviction under the CDC Order, a residential tenant must complete a declaration form, under penalty of perjury, and provide it to his or her landlord, declaring, among other required criteria for eligibility, that the tenant has used best efforts to obtain all government assistance for rent or housing, that the tenant has used best efforts to make timely partial payments that are as close to the full payment as the tenant’s circumstances may permit, and that the tenant or tenant’s household is below a certain income threshold. Executive Order 171

Tenants are still responsible for unpaid rent balances that exist at the expiration of this moratorium. But, there are resources available for tenants on how to navigate housing issues during the pandemic.

To learn about other resources available in your community, visit https:// nc211.org/ or call NC 2-1-1.

To learn more about tenants right in the state of North Carolina, listen to this podcast from Legal Aid of North Carolina – https://www.legalaidnc.org/get-help/self-help-library/housing/tenants-toolkit-podcast

Legal Aid of North Carolina also posted a video diving deeper into the CDC’s Moratorium Order. Click here for the power point slides from the presentation.