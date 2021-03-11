Online Originals: How vaccines affect your summer plans

PITT CO. (WNCT) — Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail helped with vaccine distribution at the Agricultural Center Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Silvernail says he saw grandparents get excited about getting the vaccine, because it means they can see their grandkids. He also noticed a lot of younger folks looking forward to immunity.

With the excitement and vaccines, many people are asking questions about COVID guidance around vacation planning.

Dr. Silvernail says to follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC released their first set of guidelines for fully vaccinated people on Monday. People are considered fully vaccinated after two weeks of receiving their last vaccine dosage.

The CDC’s website says traveling increases chances of COVID spreading. They recommend to delay any travel and stay home to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, even if you are vaccinated.

But, they also have recommendations for travelers.

If you are eligible, get fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Before you travel, get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before your trip.

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when in public.

Avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who did not travel with you.

Get tested 3-5 days after your trip and stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days after travel, even if your test is negative. If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

Follow all state and local recommendations or requirements after travel.

The CDC did update their guidance on personal and social activities outside the home for fully vaccinated people. The Center says visits or small gatherings likely represent minimal risk to fully vaccinated people. Medium or large-sized gatherings and those including unvaccinated people from multiple households increase the risk of COVID transmission. Though the risk of disease may be minimal to the fully vaccinated person themselves, they should be mindful of their potential risk of transmitting the virus to others if they become infected, especially if they are visiting with unvaccinated people.

According to their website, here are some more activities fully vaccinated people can do:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing

Wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease

Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households

Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Follow guidance issued by individual employers

Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations

