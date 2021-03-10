Online Originals: How? Where? Who? Answering your questions about COVID vaccine appointments

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail and Vidant CEO Michael Waldrum held a COVID media briefing Wednesday morning. This come as we near the one year anniversary of the first COVID press conference on March 13th.

Dr. Silvernail says COVID case numbers across the board are declining, and vaccine supplies are increasing. All good news to lead us out of the pandemic. Dr. Michael Waldrum reminds us that even with these promising numbers, the deadly virus is still out there. Health leaders say to continue following health protocols to keep numbers down as some people wait for their vaccine.

Speaking of vaccines, Nine On Your Side has received calls from viewers, asking about their eligibility. Digital Reporter Victoria Holmes was at the briefing, asking your questions to health leaders.

Who can get a COVID vaccine?

According to NCDHHS.gov, a free COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all who want it, but health leaders are taking appointments only for people in eligible groups. That means if there’s a walk-up vaccine clinic, you’re likely not to be turned away. If there’s a vaccine clinic that takes appointments, you need to be in an eligible group. As of March, 9th, the state health department says Groups 1-3 are eligible to make appointments.

Group 3 frontline essential workers are eligible to schedule appointments. Am I an essential worker?

Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina’s DHHS Secretary, says anyone who interfaces with the public is a frontline essential worker. There’s also an online survey to determine if you’re eligible to make an appointment – https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

How can I make an online appointment?

This one varies from county to county, and from health provider to health provider. You can visit VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate to schedule an appointment (scroll down to take the pre-screening questionnaire). You can also find vaccine clinics near you at https://myspot.nc.gov/.

How can I get to my appointment?

People who need transportation assistance to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment should reach out to their local transit agency. You can find your local transit agency online and can call the phone number listed for assistance. Local transit agencies serve all 100 North Carolina counties.

For general COVID-19 and COVID-19 Vaccine questions, you can call 888-675-4567.