Online Originals: Hurricane shelters adapt to COVID protocols

ONSLOW CO., (WNCT) — Emergency crews are preparing for a very active hurricane season while adapting to COVID protocols. They warn people across the east to make plans now.

People who will be running emergency shelters received updated training on management operations.

That’s because hurricane shelters will run at reduced capacity due to COVID guidelines.

Emergency leaders are urging people to make an evacuation plan now, telling people to make a list of hotels or friends’ houses that they can go to when leaders say to evacuate.

Stacie Miles is the Deputy Director of Onslow County Emergency Services. Miles says to pay attention to the details of the storm.

“They’re going to tell this is going to be a long solo, raining storm, or this is going to be a high wind event, or this is going to be a storm surge event, because that may change your decisions as to whether you’re going to stay or go or go to a shelter,” says Miles.

Miles says that Florence was a category one hurricane, but the flooding from the storm still caused emergency evacuations.

RESOURCES FOR HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS:

Shelters in Onslow County – http://www.onslowcountync.gov/1071/Sheltering-Evacuating

https://www.readync.org

https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

