Online Originals: Hyde County Heating Program out of funds

When it’s cold, heat in a home is important.

Each year, the state of North Carolina gives counties funds to keep homes heated around early December.

The program is called the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), and program qualifying residents range from lower income people to elderly and disabled.

This year, Hyde County received nearly $26,000, and were only able to give aid to about 84 people.

Hyde County’s Government Center.

Last year, the county was able to assist around 184 residents with the funds given, with nearly 100 more people being assisted in 2018 compared to 2019.

Currently Hyde County’s Heating Program program is out of state funds.

Laurie Potter is the Hyde County Social Services Director, and has already received multiple resident complaints.

“They need heating assistance because some of the places that are housing down here require they have fuel in their tank,” said Potter. “They’ll get evicted, so that’s an issue too.”

So what can people in this situation do?

“I would say contact the church, contact the salvation army. I mean there’s very few resources down here. Being a small county and limited resources. It’s difficult…and it’s sad.” – Laurie Potter, Hyde County Director of Social Services

There are other Hyde County programs that also work to help with heating payments for people in crisis. However, these programs are county funded and only for elderly people.

Laurie Potter Hyde County’s Director of Social Services, discussing the lack of funds Hyde County has for helping certain residents pay for heating during colder months.

Potter says unfortunately the budget for the county program is also small.

Minnie Farrow is a Hyde County resident, and was shocked to hear funds have already run out.

“It really struck a nerve with me because I know there’s a lot of people in Hyde County that depend on the funds to buy or for them to heat this winter,” said Farrow. “We have a lot of senior citizens here in the county.”

However, Farrow does believe that the community of Hyde County is strong.

A few years ago Minnie was flood victim, and says the community came together to help her.

Minnie Farrow is a Hyde County resident who’s saddened by the news of no heating program funds.

Farrow says that if people are cold, the community will help provide things like donations and blankets.

This is a church in Hyde County. Potter says she’s spoken with a few churches about helping keep people warm with donations and blankets during the colder months…if they cannot afford heating in their homes.

If funds from certain counties are left over at the start of 2020, they’ll be collected by the state and redistributed to counties still in need.

Potter says she plans on asking the state for more funds.