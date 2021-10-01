Online Originals: IBX STEM Center awarded grants to kick off students careers

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) —The Inner Banks Stem Center in Washington is starting off the month with some good news. The non-profit received two grants to fund their mission, giving students opportunities to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

One is from the Burroughs Wellcome Fund, totaling $180,000 over three years to start a renewable energy program. The second is a grant from the Tom Davis Fund, totaling $67,000 for their Aviation STEM program.

The center, located in Beaufort Bounty, helps bring resources to an area where many kids can’t pursue these opportunities due to financial difficulties. Al Powell, the President of the STEM Center, tells us why he’s passionate about keeping these programs alive.

“By giving some of these kids, positive exposure through project-based learning, and learning by scientific inquiry, and meeting professionals from different disciplines who come from backgrounds like them, showing it can be done, an enhancing their self-esteem,

Usual routes of funding programs have been difficult due to challenges by the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why grants have been critical towards their programs.

For more information, you can visit the center’s website here. You can also visit their Facebook page or e-mail info@ibxstem.org.

