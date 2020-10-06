Online Originals: “If you pull up 10 signs that doesn’t mean 10 less votes on election day,” removal of campaign signs can result in arrest

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – 9OYS has received complaints of stolen campaign signs in counties across the East.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck says the removal of political campaign signs is illegal and if caught, will result in arrest.

“If you pull up 10 signs that doesn’t mean 10 less votes on election day. So really all they’re doing is breaking the law and subjecting themselves to be arrested and prosecuted for a misdemeanor offense.” ASA BUCK / CARTERET CO. SHERIFF

9OYS contacted the Democratic and Republican parties of Carteret County.

Katie Tomberlin, Chair of the Carteret County Democratic Party says she noticed about 175 Biden/Harris signs missing in 48 hours of her putting them out.

“Its very childish in my opinion and it’s a form of voter suppression.” Katie Tomberline

The Republican Party of Carteret County says they have no comment. I also reached out to the State GOP who did not respond.

In Onslow County, the sheriffs office has released this statement regarding sign thefts:

“The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has taken five reports of larceny of a political sign. Three are reported as Trump signs and two Biden signs. Reports of larceny or removal of lawfully posted political sign are investigated in an effort to determine the suspect. If a suspect is identified and probable cause is established, the suspect would be charged with either misdemeanor larceny GS 14-72(a) or Unlawful Removal of a Political Sign, which a class 3 misdemeanor under GS 136-32(e) or both.”

Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis agrees, saying people caught doing this will be arrested.