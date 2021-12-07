Inner Banks STEM Center hosts one-day field trips for local schools

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Inner Banks STEM Center hosted Pitt Academy from Greenville on Tuesday for a field trip, giving middle and high school students the chance to discover careers in engineering, math, science and technology.

Their goal is to show students all the opportunities ahead of them. The non-profit recently received a grant from Duke Energy Foundation for racial equity and social justice, which they are putting towards one-day interactive field trips for schools. They introduce students to aviation, boating, robotics, drones and a soon-to-be renewable energy program.

”They are being exposed to life skills, the meaning of diversity, the importance of diversity, how to make good decisions, how to choose friends, and also the value of looking at a science and technology, engineering and math degree.” Al Powell, President of Inner Banks STEM Center

Kids got to fly desktop flight training devices, fly a full-motion flight simulator, fly drones and more. It’s all in hopes to give these students a better idea of what they want to do after graduation, and what fields and careers are available to them.

Powell said the center is an augmented program, working very closely with schools and school administrators to better align their curriculum at the center with what the schools are teaching.

Pitt Academy Transition Center is an alternative educational setting for students who have had trouble with authority or the juvenile justice system. Their school administrators worked with the STEM Center to set up this trip in hopes to expose them to positive alternatives for a brighter future.

”A lot of our students are caught up in their own world and that’s all they know, but when you have people who are able and willing to come in and kind of just introduce them, and let them see, touch, interact, the world that is so big before us, and they can actually begin to think and see themselves doing more.” Yashica Dudley, Pitt County Schools Career Development Coordinator

The STEM Center is a non-profit that is run by community donations. For more information and if you want to donate, you can visit the center’s website here. You can also visit their Facebook page, their Instagram page at @ibxstem, or e-mail info@ibxstem.org.