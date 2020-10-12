Online Originals: Inspiring local girl receives “Courage over Comfort” award

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone. Quarantine, virtual classes, social distancing, and more.

We’ve all had to get through this together.

The non-profit organization Junior League Greenville, N.C., decided to create an award called “Courage over Comfort”.

They wanted to recognize people in the community that were overcoming hardships and struggles while continuing to be strong and inspirational to those around them.

Their first recipient is Summer Keel.

10-year-old Summer Keel was dealing with these adjustments like the rest of us, but on Father’s Day weekend this past summer…everything changed.

Summer’s stepmother notices she had been becoming increasingly thirsty, so they took her to the doctor for answers.

Doctor’s discovered her blood sugar levels were almost 600 when they should normally be around 130.

There, Summer was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

Now, not only is she back at school, but she has to navigate a whole new set of rules when it comes to her health.

A new diet, insulin shots multiple times a day, and keeping track of her blood sugar levels.

Summer’s parents and teachers have all downloaded an app called “Dexcom G6”, which tracks her sugar levels every 5 minutes and alerts anyone with the app when her levels are getting low.

Despite all this, Summer says she wasn’t scared at all.

In fact, she’s taken it in stride.

Summer gives herself her insulin shots at least twice a day, without the help of parents or teachers.

It helps her feel more in control of her situation.

And she’s not even afraid of needles!

Summer’s former teacher, and cousin, nominated her for the award when she saw submissions for it on Facebook.

“As soon as I saw that, Summer was the first person who came to my mind.” – Stacey Howell

Stacey says she’s seen Summer handle this like no adult could.

“She has just never complained, I’ve never heard her complain. She doesn’t complain about her shots or the things she can’t eat anymore or drink anymore. That stands out to me…I feel like as adults we can learn a lot from that.” – Howell

Summer is the first of two that will receive the Courage award.

Her advice to people going through a difficult time?

“I would say just pray, and read the Bible.” – Summer Keel