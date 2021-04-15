Online Originals: Irritants or Allergies? Experts tell us the difference

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Spring’s here, and more people are heading outdoors to enjoy the warmer weather. If there’s one thing you’ve noticed while outside, it’s the pollen.

Experts warn that this year’s allergy season is rough compared to others. Allergists say grass and tree pollen are both in the air right now. That’s unusual for this time of the year and can be overwhelming for allergy sufferers. The high amount of rain and unseasonably warm temperatures have also contributed to allergy issues.

Experts say to make sure to change your clothes and clean your masks when you get home. That’s done to keep the pollen from getting in your house.

Dr. Sherif Taha from Allergy Partners of Eastern Carolina said he’s seeing more patients and gives the same advice he gives them.

The pollen starts usually at dawn and continues to drop at midday. So, those are usually the times I tell my patients to avoid being outdoors. Dr. Sherif Taha, Allergist

Taha also goes into detail about symptoms. Allergies and irritants often produce the same symptoms, but the body’s immune response is not the same. A person with allergies is allergic to something specific, like dust. That can cause an allergic reaction from the body. Irritants irritate the sinus cavities and are often triggered by the ozone layer or even strong odors.

If you do want to head outdoors, Taha said the beach is your best place to be. That’s where you’ll find less pollen.

That’s doctor’s orders.

