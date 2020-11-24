Online Originals: Is it too late to travel? OCHD offers insight on when you should get a COVID-19 test

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With the Thanksgiving holiday right around the corner, in the midst of the coronavirus global pandemic, a county in the east is offering insight on when you should have been tested for travel and if it is too late.

Kristin Richmond-Hoover with the Onslow County Health Department tells Nine on Your Side that you should have gotten tested for travel three to four days prior to Thanksgiving.

“If you have not gotten your test by now, you’re kind of on the behind end of that,” Richmond-Hoover said.

Hoover said you should allow 3-4 days for test results to return – and while waiting for them – to minimize your risk to the virus as much as possible.

She said rapid tests should only be used for symptomatic patients. If you are symptomatic, that is enough to tell you not to make a visit.

This past weekend 2,132 passengers flew through Onslow County’s local airport, the Albert J. Ellis Airport in Richlands. That number is 22% fewer than the same weekend last year.

Local authorities are expecting less travel than in years prior but upon return, Hoover said you could still be just as much as a risk even if you were tested.

However, there is no official quarantine in place when arriving back to the county, officials said.