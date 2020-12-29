Online Originals: “It’s not a political issue, it’s a health issue.” Onslow County leaders ask the community to listen to guidance and stop the spread

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In a Facebook post Monday, Onslow County Commissioner Robin Knapp wrote the county was seeing a 37% positivity rate for antigen, rapid testing.

This percentage was taken from the states testing site a the Jacksonville mall for one day.

This means on Saturday, December 26, 1 in every 3 people that got a rapid antigen test in Onslow County tested positive.

“The reason for reporting that number, is while it is a snapshot for one day in time, it also is indicative of what our percent positive has been doing.” Sheri Slater, Assistant County Manager

Sheri Slater says while the rapid test is less accurate than a PCR test, it still is 85% accurate and that those taking a rapid test already are experiencing covid-19 symptoms.

“Either way it is indicative of the number of sick folks in our community.” Sheri Slater, Assistant County Manager

She says the county has done everything it can do give the proper information to the community.

“Ultimately our citizens need to make the right decision.” Sheri Slater, Assistant County Manager

Community comments on Robin Knapp’s COVID-19 update suggest those decisions reflect a political view or party.

“This is not a political issue. This is a health issue.” Richard Woodruff, Jacksonville City Manager

Jacksonville City Manager Richard Woodruff says it is time to mask up and put those views aside.

“This virus is real it isn’t about politics, it isn’t about opinions, it is about fact.” Richard Woodruff, Jacksonville City Manager

Woodruff says the fact is: people are dying and people are getting sick.