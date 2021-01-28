Online Originals: Jackson on U.S. Senate bid: ‘We’re gearing up, we’re ready to go’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — N.C. State Sen. Jeff Jackson represents District 37 in Mecklenburg County. Now, he’s running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

Jackson announced earlier this week he would run to replace Sen. Richard Burr (R), who is retiring and will not seek another term in office. Jackson is visiting every county in the state as part of his new campaign.

“The first thing we’re going to do though is roll out an organizing plan,” Jackson told 9OYS on Thursday. “So, we’re working on that now. That should come out in the next ten days.”

The biggest concern Jackson said he’s heard from his constituents so far is education.

“By far the biggest issues is kids in schools,” Jackson said. “Getting kids back in schools when it comes to recovery, how quickly we can make that happen.”

Jackson said he believes opening up schools should be decided on a county-by-county basis and that it’s possible to open classrooms safely and quickly.

“I think the folks have been very clear,” Jackson said. “The political leaders, the elected leaders have been very clear on the importance of wearing masks, on the importance of social distancing. Just on the ‘take this on the very serious side of the debate.’

“As it turns out, those folks have been ‘get kids in school as fast as possible’ side. It has been the elected leaders who have been downplaying this and undermining wearing masks and saying you don’t really need to take this seriously. Those have been the folks who turned out to be against getting kids back in school. Because this is ultimately virus dependent.”

Jackson believes other immediate concerns are vaccine distribution then economic recovery.

“This is going to be a massive challenge,” Jackson said. “Folks who think that, ‘Well once the vaccine comes, we can flip a switch and people can get back to normal,’ don’t really appreciate that a lot of families, like millions of families, across the state, were already on the brink before the pandemic hit.

“And now we have to pull people back up. And get them back into school and get them back into work. It’s going to be a challenge”

Jackson said he’s also addressing racial inequality.

“What we saw, one of the things that we saw exposed is a series of glaring racial disparities,” Jackson said. “When it comes to healthcare and housing, and, these were problems beforehand. But, we just cannot ignore that there were certain communities that were much more heavily impacted by this pandemic.”

Jackson’s popularity on a variety of social platforms could give him a campaign advantage. His “explainer” posts gain traction among users even outside his district. He said this is just the way politics is evolving.

“I see using social media as part of my job. I see it as an extension of what I do,” Jackson said. My constituents, most of them, don’t want to read a newsletter that I mail out. They want to just, see a post on Reddit or on Twitter or on Facebook, somewhere where they already are. And just get a quick update about what’s happening.

“To me, if that’s where my constituents want to meet me, then it’s my job to meet them there. I don’t really feel as if I have the luxury to say, ‘Oh I’d rather not use social media.’ No, part of the job actually is keeping your constituents informed, and you should try to do that, and meet them where they are.”

Burr has held his seat in the U.S. Senate since 2005. There are currently three candidates running for his seat. Former Republican Congressman Mark Walker announced his campaign in December. The other candidate is Democrat and former State Sen. Erica Smith. She ran for Sen. Thom Tillis seat last year but was defeated by Cal Cunningham, who lost in the November election.

There are also rumors North Carolina native Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, may run for U.S. Senate.

WNCT reached out to the North Carolina Republican Party for its views on next year’s Senate race. The party released several statements about Jackson, calling him “Cal Cunningham Jr.” The GOP is drawing parallels between Jackson’s first live TV interview and last year’s senate candidate. Jackson is also receiving criticism from Smith, who called him “an echo of Cunningham.”

“Look I get it. We’re early in a campaign,” Jackson said. “People came to know (Cunningham) really well and don’t really know me. So the first thing you do when you see something new is you make a comparison to something. So that’s going to be a natural instinct. I get it.

“But within, 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, it’s not going to take long, people are going to see I’m a completely different person. We’re running a completely different campaign.”

Jackson also has a message for current Sen. Thom Tillis, wo would be Jackson’s colleague, if he’s elected.

“If he’s ready to get things, some things done in a reasonable, sensible, practical way, great, we’re going to be buddies,” Jackson said. “We’re going to get a lot done. But if he’s not there to get things done, then OK. Then we’re going to go around you.”

