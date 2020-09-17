Online Originals: Jacksonville accepts $1M grant for Jack Amyette rebuild

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Jacksonville has accepted a $1 million dollar grant to assist in the rebuild of the Jack Amyette Recreation Center gym.

The federal grant is under what is called the Office of Economic Adjustment.

“That is a part of the federal government to help military communities address certain needs especially if those needs are tied to the military family.” Richard Woodruff, City Manager

The location of the Jack Amyette Park and Recreation Center lies right in the New River District of Jacksonville.

Woodruff says a lot military families that live off base reside there.

The total cost of the project is $5 million, the other $4 million coming from local tax money.

“Its going to be a hybrid gym, larger, much more user friendly as far as the space goes.” Susan Baptist, Director of Recreation Services

Baptist says that during Florence, the roof was ripped off the top of the back of the facility.

With it being closed for so long, it makes it difficult to find large indoor space for children.

“With today’s given challenges I think a location that kids can be safe and enjoy and socialize I think that’s a win-win for everybody.” Susan Baptist, Director of Recreation Services

CONSTRUCTION TIMELINE: