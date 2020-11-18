Online Originals: Jacksonville City Council allocates $2M for paving roadways

JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville’s audit report for its last fiscal year is offering better than expected results, putting about 1.6 million dollars back into the city’s savings account.

Now for road projects, the city has 2 million dollars.

City Manager Richard Woodruff says Jacksonville officials have been aware of the city’s poor road conditions for years – and this money will help take care of that problem.

“Now these projects will actually be prioritized, presented to city council and then in the spring of 2021 we will see these projects come alive.” Richard Woodruff, City Manager

In a given year, the city can only afford to paint 2-3 miles of road.

Adding another million dollars to the project will allow the city to double the number of lanes it can cover in a given year.

Leaders are hoping to have paving done by May of 2021.

Woodruff says it will bring a smoother look to the 17,000 homes within city limits.

