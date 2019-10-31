Online Originals: Jacksonville dentist gives back to military in a “sweet” way

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Lesan Family Dentistry is having their annual candy buy-back Monday and Tuesday from 3-5 PM!

Operation Gratitude has been sending care packages to troops overseas, veterans, military families, care takers and first responders since 2003. Since then the operation has sent out over 2 million packages!

Dr. Jon Lesan and the dentistry got involved with a candy buy-back through Operation Gratitude in 2015 when they sold 178 pounds of candy!

In 2018 they were able to send their largest amount to date, 200 pounds!

“It helps people overseas realize that people back at home, we are thinking about them.” Dr. Jon Lesan, Lesan Family Dentistry

You can help Lesan Family Dentistry reach a new candy collection goal at 123 Cobia Court from 3-5 PM on Monday and Tuesday.