Online Originals: Jacksonville Freedom Fountain Observance 2019

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Friday morning the Onslow Civic Affairs Committee along with the City of Jacksonville hosted the 2019 Freedom Fountain Observance Ceremony.

There ceremony included guest speakers and a “Renewal of the Water.”

Representatives from various communities were invited to bring water from their homes or nearby to pour into the fountain.

“It’s a recognition of all those who have passed through our community and service of our nation.” Mayor Sammy Philips

The fountain was originally dedicated to honor military and families passing through in service in 1997.

It was then taken down due to construction and re-done in 2012 at it’s New Bridge Street location.

