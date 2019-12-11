Online Originals: Jacksonville McDonald’s restaurants partner with Support Military Spouses for the holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) During the holiday season, more than 1,000 local families will celebrate away from a loved one, who is serving in the military overseas.

As a thank you for their sacrifice, Jacksonville McDonald’s restaurants are partnering with Support Military Spouses to hand out gifts to the military moms, dads, and their children.

Gifts will be given out on Wednesday from 10:30 until 11:30 at the Jacksonville Commons Gym, court 2.

SUPPORT MILITARY SPOUSES BACKGROUND

“Support Military Spouses (SMS) is a Christian non-profit organization that exists to help military spouses as they seek employment, manage finances, shoulder the responsibility of family life, care for wounded warriors, and honor the memory of our nation’s fallen heroes. We do this with the help of patriotic volunteers and through programs that educate, appreciate and reaffirm the sacrifice, patriotism, and selflessness of all military spouses.“

