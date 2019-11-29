Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Online Originals: Jacksonville Police Department activates annual holiday task force on Black Friday

Online Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Black Friday weekend is one of the most popular weekends for shopping all year long.

Jacksonville Police Department activated their holiday task force to protect shoppers all through holiday season.

“Basically what their job is they go out and they make sure the area stays safe, make a presence and they enjoy the community.” Sgt. Anthony Ramirez Jacksonville Police Department

The Department says the tips below can help protect you while shopping.

  • Park in well-lit areas
  • Shop in groups
  • Conceal packages in trunks
  • Report suspicious people or activities immediately
  • Carry bags or purses in your hands rather than on your shoulder or back
  • Don’t leave purses in shopping carts
  • People carrying cash should be discreet – Don’t flash money when purchasing gifts

To learn more about the task force, click the video above only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV