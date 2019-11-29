Online Originals: Jacksonville Police Department activates annual holiday task force on Black Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Black Friday weekend is one of the most popular weekends for shopping all year long.

Jacksonville Police Department activated their holiday task force to protect shoppers all through holiday season.

“Basically what their job is they go out and they make sure the area stays safe, make a presence and they enjoy the community.” Sgt. Anthony Ramirez Jacksonville Police Department

The Department says the tips below can help protect you while shopping.

Park in well-lit areas

Shop in groups

Conceal packages in trunks

Report suspicious people or activities immediately

Carry bags or purses in your hands rather than on your shoulder or back

Don’t leave purses in shopping carts

People carrying cash should be discreet – Don’t flash money when purchasing gifts

To learn more about the task force, click the video above only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.