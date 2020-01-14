Online Originals: Jacksonville principal receives regional recognition

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Ms. Deborah Hoffman has received the title of 2020 Southeast Regional Principal of the Year!

She is the principal at Jacksonville Commons Elementary School.

The title comes after previously receiving the Onslow County Schools 2018-2019 Principal of the Year.

“I love being apart of changing the trajectory… just helping people understand everyone can change, learn, grow, everyone has something to offer.” Deborah Hoffman, Jacksonville Commons Elementary Principal

Staff from Jacksonville Commons Elementary are not surprised by the recognition she is getting.

“I even have some of my students now say they want to be like Ms.Hoffman.. they want to be a principal.” Aisha Gilchrist, Teacher of the Year OCS

To see the full celebration, click the video above only on wnct.com’s Online Originals!