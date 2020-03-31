Online Originals: Jacksonville Recreation to offer a Kids Dayz Out program for children of essential staff

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Starting Monday, Jacksonville Recreation will offer a Kids Dayz Out program for children ages 6-11.
This child care program is for dependents of essential personnel only.
Kids do not have to already be enrolled in Jacksonville Recreation programs. Space is limited.
- Hours of the program are 9AM-5PM. Staff ask that you send a lunch and two snacks each day for each child.
- Location will be the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Center at 100 Recreation Lane.
- Other locations may be added and will be determined on an as needed basis.
- Session Dates:
- April 6-17
- April 20-May 1
- May 4-15
- Payment for session one is due at the time of acceptance and registration, with registration being made for subsequent sessions via their online portal.
- Applications will be accepted beginning Thursday, March 26, until Wednesday, April 1 at 5PM.
Guardians must fill out and submit an application to be considered. Learn more and apply online at https://www.jacksonvillenc.gov/.
Please call Jacksonville Recreation at 910 938-5312 for any questions or additional information.