Online Originals: Jacksonville Recreation to offer a Kids Dayz Out program for children of essential staff

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Starting Monday, Jacksonville Recreation will offer a Kids Dayz Out program for children ages 6-11.

This child care program is for dependents of essential personnel only.

Kids do not have to already be enrolled in Jacksonville Recreation programs. Space is limited.

Hours of the program are 9AM-5PM. Staff ask that you send a lunch and two snacks each day for each child.

Location will be the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Center at 100 Recreation Lane. Other locations may be added and will be determined on an as needed basis.

Session Dates: April 6-17 April 20-May 1 May 4-15

Payment for session one is due at the time of acceptance and registration, with registration being made for subsequent sessions via their online portal.

Applications will be accepted beginning Thursday, March 26, until Wednesday, April 1 at 5PM.

Guardians must fill out and submit an application to be considered. Learn more and apply online at https://www.jacksonvillenc.gov/.

Please call Jacksonville Recreation at 910 938-5312 for any questions or additional information.