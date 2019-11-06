Online Originals: Jacksonville to host first ever Veterans Tribute weekend

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Veterans day is coming up and the city of Jacksonville is getting ready to celebrate!

From Friday until Monday you can find tributes, activities and celebrations all around the city in honor of Jacksonville’s first Veterans Weekend.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH

The festivities will kick off with a concert Friday evening at the Tarheel Lounge featuring Trial by Fire, A Tribute to Journey.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH

10 AM: The celebration will continue Saturday morning for the county’s 24th Veterans Day Parade at 10AM.

The parade will march down Western Blvd and feature the city’s new mascot, Reuben the Bulldog! Adding 300 units to join, it will be the largest parade in the history of the city!

1-4PM: Following the parade, food, games and activities like face painting, laser tag, inflatables, hayrides and a rock wall will be available for free at the Jacksonville Commons from 1PM-4PM.

Events like Touch-A-Truck, hosted by the Zing Zumm Children’s Museum, will allow families to experience military vehicles, city work vehicles, and a monster truck.

2-4PM: Tour Lejeune Memorial Gardens with trained guides! Check out the second-largest Vietnam Veterans the memorial in the nation, Beirut Memorial, 9/11 Memorial Beam and the only Montford Point Marine Memorial in the country!

Learn about the “Firsts At Camp Lejeune,” a series of presentations hosted by the Carolina Museum of the Marine at the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Center.

Presentations include how US Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune played a role in the first amphibious landings, training the first African-American Marines, the first women Marines and how the Osprey V-22 vertical takeoff aircraft was pioneered here.

A free concert by LtCol Mike Corrado will end the day at 4PM.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11TH

11AM: The weekend will end on Monday with a Veterans Day Ceremony.

It will be hosted by the Onslow County Disabled American Veterans Chapter 16 at the Chapter home, 300 Sherwood Rd in Jacksonville.