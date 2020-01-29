Online Originals: Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Department retires after 93 years

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Department is retiring.

The remaining members will officially retire their duties at a ceremony Thursday.

Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Station on Chaney Ave, 1940.

“Call level has gone up, the level of training has gone up, the specialized training has gone up. It’s a very demanding profession.” Tee Tallman, City of Jacksonville Fire Chief

The Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Department and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Services serve as their own units.

Tallman, Fire Chief for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, is familiar with both of the departments.

He grew up with his grandfather and father serving as volunteer firefighters in Jacksonville.

“… I think it’s in the blood… My grandfather served, I got to listen to his stories, his friends’ stories, my dad has been one my whole life.” Tee Tallman, City of Jacksonville Fire Chief

The volunteer department recently donated its Chaney Ave. fire station building to the local boys and girls club.

And after 93 years of service, they have come to a joint decision in retiring the department.

The official retirement ceremony will take place Thursday at the Center for Public Safety at 6:30 in Jacksonville.

To hear more about the legacy the department will leave, click the video above! Only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.

