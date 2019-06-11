Online Originals: James Sprunt Community College introduces 3D printer

James Sprunt Community College is introducing new technology to Kenansville.

There’s a 3D printer on campus.

The Director Library Services, Colleen Kehoe-Robinson says, access to the printer will not only be available to students but the entire community.

“It will enable more of our community members to come in and be familiar with the maker space, become familiar with the 3D printing process, and to be able to create designs of their interest in both educational purposes, as well as, personal interest,” Kehoe-Robinson said.

Those interested in using the 3D printer are asked to sign the Makerspace agreement and sign up for a time slot available on the online calendar found on the library’s home page. Time slots depend on the size and amount of projects needed. Different project sizes are available including- small, medium, and large.

“We’ve had key-chains made,” Kehoe-Robinson said. “We’ve had little nameplates made. We’ve had projects printed as gifts, and it’s very exciting to what the creative projects are that we’re being asked to print.”

Campus librarian, Matthew Vincent, says although the 3D printer is not the only one that can be found in Kenansville, it is the only one available to the public.

“I find it interesting and a bit of a challenge to pick up and see exactly where we can take this, and what kind of changes just having this technology and these items available might have on the college as a whole,” Vincent said.

Free Workshops will be hosted this summer in the library for anyone who would like to learn how to use the 3D printer.