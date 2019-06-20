Online Originals: James Sprunt’s Nursing program ranks 13 out of 54 programs in the state

According to a recent ranking by RNcareers.org, James Sprunt Community College Associate Degree Nursing program is ranked 13 out of 54 programs in the state of North Carolina.

“Definitely, big things can come out of small packages,” Kevin Aquino, a nursing student, said.

James Sprunt’s nursing program began in 1973. Students say although Kenansville is a rural community, it’s the individual attention they receive from their professors and colleagues that help them become successful.

“Since we are in a smaller community we know each other on a personal level,” Crystal Thigpen, a nursing student, said. “We care about each other and how well we all do on the tests. We want to see everyone succeed in this program, so we’re thankful for each other.”

Nursing students are currently taking summer courses and preparing for tomorrow’s exam. One student says this recognition motivates him to work even harder.

“Motivation to do better and not to just start slacking, but to push us even further,” Aquino said. “Maybe, who knows, we could be number 1 or maybe number 2.”

Aquino said the key to succeeding in this program is committing and studying.

“It’s really intense, I will say that. There will be times when you are stressed out, burned out, may have lack of sleep, may be isolated from your family and social life, but it’s worth it.

Each fall semester James Sprunt accepts 40 applicants for the ADN program.

For those looking to apply, you can contact the health education department’s administrative assistant, Mary Mical.