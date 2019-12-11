Online Originals: Jewelry made by human trafficking survivors gives back

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) –

$150 billion.

That’s the amount of money in the human trafficking industry, and it’s right here in North Carolina.

Falling second to drug trades, the trafficking profits by illegally moving people from one place to another.

These victims are often forced into manual or sexual labors.

True Justice International in Eastern North Carolina is working to put a stop to human trafficking.

Sarah Tellis founded the organization in 2011 with a mission to “reach, raise up, and restore” victims of trafficking.

In 2017 True Justice opened its first restoration home called Anna’s House. This is a place where human trafficking survivors can work on healing, and it’s all inclusive.

The Pearl Project is jewelry made by the survivors. 100% of the earnings from the project go back into supporting Anna’s House.

The jewelry consists of bracelets ranging from $10 to $30 dollars. It’s goal is to also help survivors heal through love and art while they create their pieces.