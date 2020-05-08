Online Originals: Jones County Continuing Hurricane Florence Recoveries with Dedication

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Despite COVID-19, Jones County’s Long Term Recovery Program “Rise” and continued to serve the community and rebuild homes destroyed in Florence.

Today, a dedication was held by members of the group and their volunteers to celebrate and bless two completed homes.

The rebuilt homes took around 2 months to complete.

One was significantly repaired from flooding damage, the other had to be re-built from the ground up.

Volunteers came from all over, including Tennessee and Canada, to help with recovery.

Now these homes have strong foundation built from love, hard work, and perseverance.

To help Rise with their relief efforts you can go to their website: https://www.jonescountyrise.com

They also have a Facebook page.