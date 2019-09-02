Online Originals: Jones County prepares for Dorian

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Jones County is preparing for Dorian.

Last year Jones County saw much destruction in the wake of Florence. Residents and county staff say they are feeling much more prepared this time around.

“I think its different now because what they experienced with Florence, they are way ahead with the schedule now. The waters selling out, the gas is being prepared, 5-gallon containers are being sold out and we’re getting as much gas as we can get.” Tim Chubarov, Jones County

23 people in Jones County are still in FEMA trailers due to Florence last year.

Frankie Howard, County Manager of Jones County, says generators are filled, infrastructures are ready and shelter is being prepped in case of the possibility of needing it later this week.

The primary shelter will be at the Jones County Civic Center.

Howard stresses to pay attention if you live in a low line area for flooding and to watch the Jones County EMS Facebook page for updates.